LS passes Inter-Services Organisations Bill & Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, within 40 minutes after short discussions through voice vote, amid protests by opposition members over the Manipur violence.

As the House convened at 12 p.m. opposition members arrived and stood in the Well of the House, displaying placards and shouting slogans.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was officiating the proceedings, urged them to stop the protests and let the House function.

"Yesterday was good (as the discussion on Delhi services bill was held with opposition also participating in it). There should be discussion on the House like yesterday," Agrawal said.