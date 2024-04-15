LS polls: Dimple Yadav to file nomination in Mainpuri on 16 April

Samajwadi Party leaders and workers from all over Uttar Pradesh will reach Mainpuri for a mega show on Tuesday, 16 April when the party's candidate Dimple Yadav files her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

While Akhilesh will accompany Dimple, other members of the Yadav family are also expected to attend the event.

Most of the senior members of the family, including Ram Gopal Yadav and his son Akshay, Shivpal Yadav and his son Aditya, and Dharmendra Yadav, are busy with their election campaigns in their respective constituencies. The remaining members will, however, be present.

Mainpuri is one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the third phase, including Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.