BJP worker arrested by Lucknow Anti-Terrorist Squad for human trafficking

The Lucknow police have arrested a BJP youth wing functionary, Bikram Roy, allegedly for being involved in human trafficking, the Uttar Pradesh police have said.

Roy was apprehended from his residence in Bagdah in the North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, by the Lucknow Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Roy stands accused of forging identity documents and facilitating the illegal border crossing of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

According to a senior police officer, Roy was tracked down by Uttar Pradesh police after they intercepted a phone conversation with a Bangladeshi national who had crossed into India multiple times illegally. Following interrogation, Roy was arrested.

Reacting to it, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of harbouring terrorists and anti-national elements.

The ruling party of Bengal posted on its X handle :'Modi's Guarantee = Sheltering Terrorists and Anti-national Elements. Days after BJP leaders were caught for women trafficking in Bengal, a BJP4India Yuva Morcha leader has now been arrested for facilitating illegal border crossings using fake documents. BJP must answer how many more criminals are being harboured by the BJPBengal?'