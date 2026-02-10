Lucknow Police finds no illegal Bangladeshi after mayor’s claim of '2 lakh' suspects

Police in Lucknow are carrying out an intensive verification drive to check the alleged presence of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the city, but no illegal Bangladeshi national has been found so far, officials said, months after Mayor Sushma Kharkwal claimed that around 2 lakh “suspicious” people, described as Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals, were living in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Separately, BJP’s Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi had submitted a list to the District Magistrate of Lucknow, seeking a thorough investigation into the matter.

The campaign to find 'Bangladeshi illegals' has been underway for several months across all five police zones of the Uttar Pradesh capital. Under the drive, police teams have conducted extensive checks ranging from slum clusters to areas marked as sensitive or suspicious. Officials said the operation is still ongoing.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), the special drive was launched on the directions of the State government. Police teams visited different localities and verified identity documents and other papers of people living in slums and temporary settlements.

“During the verification process, no person was confirmed to be a Bangladeshi citizen,” the official said.