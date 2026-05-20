Lucknow varsity suspends prof. accused of harassing student, offering leaked NEET paper

Lucknow University has suspended an assistant professor from its Zoology Department after allegations of sexual harassment and attempts to lure a female student with promises of a leaked NEET examination paper triggered widespread outrage.

The decision to suspend Dr Paramjit Singh with immediate effect was taken during a meeting of the university’s Executive Council, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The controversy erupted after audio clips of alleged phone conversations between the professor and a female BSc final-year student, who was also preparing for the NEET examination, surfaced online. In the recordings, the professor was purportedly heard making inappropriate remarks and offering access to a leaked examination paper.

The student later approached the police and filed a complaint, alleging harassment and mental distress. Following the complaint, police arrested the professor and sent him to judicial custody.

The incident also led to protests on campus, with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staging demonstrations demanding strict action against the accused.

Based on a written complaint submitted by the university’s Controller of Examinations, an FIR was registered at Hasanganj Police Station in connection with allegations relating to a possible paper leak.