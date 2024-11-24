Madhya Pradesh: Turncoats swap seats, Congress newcomer ousts ‘BJP’ minister

Madhya Pradesh forest minister Ramniwas Rawat, a Congress turncoat, lost the Vijaypur by-poll to tribal advocate Mukesh Malhotra when the Election Commission of India declared the results on Saturday, 23 November, along with those for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls.

The by-polls at Vijaypur were necessitated after the six-time Congress MLA from the seat, Ramniwas Rawat (64), defected to the BJP ahead of the parliamentary elections this year, paving the way for the BJP's victory in the Gwalior–Chambal region, where the saffron party performed poorly in the last assembly polls.

Rawat was reportedly disaffected with the Congress because the party had chosen ‘young leaders’ for the post of Leader of the Opposition and party president, passing over ‘seniors’ such as himself. Rawat was the seniormost leader from the party to have secured a victory in the 2023 assembly polls, and had served in Digvijay Singh’s government between 1998 to 2003.

After the BJP's resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, then, the saffron party awarded the turncoat Rawat with a cabinet minister post — the forest ministry.

The Congress, meanwhile, doubled down on its fostering of younger and newer faces, this time reposing its faith in Mukesh Malhotra — a BJP turncoat from the Sahariya tribe — for the Vijaypur seat. Malhotra went on to topple Rawat, with 100,469 votes to the ‘senior’ minister’s 93,105, winning by a margin of 7,364 votes.

The defeat would surely come as a bit of a shock to both Rawat and the BJP. Even last year, in the 2023 assembly polls, Rawat — as a Congress candidate — won the seat by a margin of 18,059 ballots, having secured 69,646 votes (36 per cent of the total votes cast).

Worse still, to lose face to a rank newcomer as rival! Just two weeks after Rawat defected to the BJP ahead of the parliamentary polls, Malhotra made the opposite journey, eschewing the blooming lotus to join the Congress. He was welcomed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Morena.

And the ‘upset‘ comes amid a spate of seemingly pro-incumbency polling outcomes across the country.