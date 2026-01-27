Madras HC sets aside order directing CBFC to certify Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan'

The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to actor Vijay-starrer Tamil film Jana Nayagan, holding that certain references to the Army and religious sentiments warranted closer scrutiny.

A First Bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan said the single judge should have afforded the CBFC sufficient time to file its counter affidavit before issuing directions.

The ruling revives uncertainty over the fate of the film, which was originally scheduled for a Pongal release earlier this month. Jana Nayagan is projected as Vijay’s final film ahead of his full-fledged political foray. The actor currently heads the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The Bench allowed an appeal filed by the CBFC challenging the January 9 order of Justice P.T. Asha, which had directed the certification authority to grant the censor certificate forthwith. Justice Asha had also quashed a January 5 communication from the CBFC’s regional officer informing the producer that the film had been referred to a revising committee based on a complaint from one of the examining committee members.

Observing that the film contained material relating to the Army and religious sentiments, the Division Bench said such content could potentially disturb religious harmony and therefore required consideration by the revising committee.