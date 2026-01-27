Madras HC sets aside order directing CBFC to certify Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan'
Bench says Army references and religious sentiments need examination; film’s release uncertain
The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge’s order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to actor Vijay-starrer Tamil film Jana Nayagan, holding that certain references to the Army and religious sentiments warranted closer scrutiny.
A First Bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan said the single judge should have afforded the CBFC sufficient time to file its counter affidavit before issuing directions.
The ruling revives uncertainty over the fate of the film, which was originally scheduled for a Pongal release earlier this month. Jana Nayagan is projected as Vijay’s final film ahead of his full-fledged political foray. The actor currently heads the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The Bench allowed an appeal filed by the CBFC challenging the January 9 order of Justice P.T. Asha, which had directed the certification authority to grant the censor certificate forthwith. Justice Asha had also quashed a January 5 communication from the CBFC’s regional officer informing the producer that the film had been referred to a revising committee based on a complaint from one of the examining committee members.
Observing that the film contained material relating to the Army and religious sentiments, the Division Bench said such content could potentially disturb religious harmony and therefore required consideration by the revising committee.
“The single judge is at liberty to decide whether the decision to refer the matter to the revising committee is correct or not,” the Bench said, while granting liberty to producer KVN Productions LLP to amend its plea and seek an early hearing before the single judge.
The court had reserved its orders on January 20 after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. Justice Asha’s order had been stayed by the Division Bench on the same day it was passed.
According to the case records, on December 22, 2025, the producer received a communication from the CBFC’s Chennai regional office stating that a five-member examining committee had recommended screening of the film and issuance of a censor certificate.
However, following a complaint from one of the committee members, the CBFC chairperson put the recommendation on hold and referred the film to a revising committee, a decision conveyed to the producer on January 5.
With Tuesday’s order, the certification process will now be reconsidered in accordance with law.