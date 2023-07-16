Maha Legislature: Angry clouds amass for stormy monsoon session

Amid mercurial political equations dogging the state, all political parties – the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party (breakaway), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP – brace for a turbulent monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature from Monday (July 17).

Though the Opposition strength has been considerably slashed after the split in the NCP, it is confident of putting the government on the mat -- for the first time in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shall be flanked by two Deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar -- on many issues, during the three-week-long session till Aug. 4.

On the other hand, the ruling alliance, particularly, the CM and his team, seem to be under the threat of the upcoming verdict on the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde himself, that could again change the political landscape.