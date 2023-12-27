Mahadev app owner Sourabh Chandrakar detained in Dubai; ED may file fresh charge sheet

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the Mahadev online betting app, has been put under "house detention" in Dubai while Indian probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have been "alerted" and are working through diplomatic channels to get him deported, official sources said on Wednesday.

The ED may also file a fresh charge sheet in this multi-crore money laundering case soon, they said.

The development comes weeks after Ravi Uppal, another promoter of the betting and gaming app, was detained by local authorities in Dubai on a red corner notice issued by Interpol at the behest of the ED. The sources said Chandrakar's location in Dubai has been intimated to the federal agency and he has been put under "house detention".

Indian agencies are working, through diplomatic channels, to secure the deportation or extradition of the two, who are vital to the money laundering case and the police investigation into alleged illegal activities of the 'Mahadev Book Online' app, which also has political links in Chhattisgarh and elsewhere, the sources said.

The ED is also expected to file a fresh (supplementary) charge sheet in this case against two people arrested by it in November from Chhattisgarh — alleged cash courier Asim Das and police constable Bheem Yadav.