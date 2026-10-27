Maharashtra approves Rs 5,000 advance for nearly 1.5 crore drought-hit farmers

Maharashtra has approved a Rs 5,000 advance for nearly 1.5 crore farmers with crop losses exceeding 33 per cent across 304 drought-hit talukas.

The cabinet also cleared full viability gap funding for Navi Mumbai–Chipi flights and a national-level exhibition centre in Pune.

Other decisions include earmarking one per cent of district plan funds for disability welfare and restructuring the water resources department.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved an advance payment of Rs 5,000 each to nearly 1.5 crore farmers whose crops suffered damage exceeding 33 per cent in the state’s 304 drought-hit talukas.

The assistance will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The payments are expected to entail expenditure of approximately Rs 7,500 crore.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to complete the transfers within the week and instructed that banks should make no deductions from the relief credited to farmers’ accounts, sources said.

The decision follows the declaration of drought in 304 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas after deficient rainfall this year.

In a move aimed at restoring air connectivity to Sindhudurg, the cabinet approved 100 per cent viability gap funding for airlines operating between Navi Mumbai and Chipi airport.

It also sanctioned Rs 66.82 crore in financial assistance to Bajaj Auto Ltd for electric vehicle manufacturing under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy.

For Pune, the cabinet cleared a change to the playground reservation of land at Lohegaon under the municipal corporation’s sanctioned development plan. The change will facilitate a national-level exhibition centre modelled on Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The cabinet also approved earmarking one per cent of District Annual Plan (General) funds for the welfare, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.