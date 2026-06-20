Maharashtra: CBI to challenge acquittal in 2006 Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to challenge the acquittal of all accused in the murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, setting the stage for a fresh legal battle before the Bombay High Court.

The move comes after a special CBI court in Mumbai on 20 June acquitted all the accused, including former Maharashtra Home Minister and ex-Nationalist Congress Party MP Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, giving them the benefit of doubt and holding that the prosecution had failed to establish its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Nimbalkar and his driver were shot dead in broad daylight in Navi Mumbai on June 3, 2006, in a case that attracted significant political attention in Maharashtra. The investigation was later transferred to the CBI following directions from the Bombay High Court.

After conducting its probe, the agency filed a charge sheet in 2009 and a supplementary charge sheet in 2010 against nine accused persons, including Patil. One of the accused subsequently turned approver and became a key witness for the prosecution.

In its verdict, the trial court expressed reservations about the credibility of the approver's testimony, observing that the witness had altered his version on multiple occasions and that material contradictions emerged during the course of the trial.

The court held that the prosecution's case relied heavily on the witness and that his evidence could not be treated as sufficiently reliable to secure a conviction. It further noted that inconsistencies in his statements weakened the prosecution's conspiracy theory and ultimately entitled the accused to the benefit of doubt.