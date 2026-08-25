Maharashtra churches seek self-declarations from worshippers after anti-conversion law

Churches across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have begun asking worshippers to sign self-declaration forms confirming that they are attending prayer services voluntarily, following the implementation of Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law.

Church leaders said the declarations were introduced as a precaution against allegations of forced religious conversion. The completed forms will be retained at church offices and produced before the police or government authorities if required.

Pastor Sam Mathai from Vasai in Palghar district said the process had been under way for the past two to three months. Some churches are collecting declarations only from worshippers who were not born Christian, while others are asking all attendees to complete them.

Mathai said the measure was intended for the “self-safety” of churches and worshippers.

He alleged that 11 attacks or disruptions had taken place at churches across the MMR during the past six months, particularly in Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Nalasopara and Bhayander.

According to Mathai, pastors and community representatives decided to introduce the forms after people allegedly entered churches without notice, interrupted prayer services and assaulted worshippers.

He maintained that churches did not pressure anyone to attend and said the Constitution protected every person’s right to worship voluntarily.

There are more than 4,000 churches across the MMR, according to church representatives.

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, came into force after receiving presidential assent and being notified in the state gazette on 30 July.