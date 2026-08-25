Maharashtra churches seek self-declarations from worshippers after anti-conversion law
Church leaders say the forms are intended to establish that people attend prayer services voluntarily and without pressure
Churches across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have begun asking worshippers to sign self-declaration forms confirming that they are attending prayer services voluntarily, following the implementation of Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law.
Church leaders said the declarations were introduced as a precaution against allegations of forced religious conversion. The completed forms will be retained at church offices and produced before the police or government authorities if required.
Pastor Sam Mathai from Vasai in Palghar district said the process had been under way for the past two to three months. Some churches are collecting declarations only from worshippers who were not born Christian, while others are asking all attendees to complete them.
Mathai said the measure was intended for the “self-safety” of churches and worshippers.
He alleged that 11 attacks or disruptions had taken place at churches across the MMR during the past six months, particularly in Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Nalasopara and Bhayander.
According to Mathai, pastors and community representatives decided to introduce the forms after people allegedly entered churches without notice, interrupted prayer services and assaulted worshippers.
He maintained that churches did not pressure anyone to attend and said the Constitution protected every person’s right to worship voluntarily.
There are more than 4,000 churches across the MMR, according to church representatives.
The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, came into force after receiving presidential assent and being notified in the state gazette on 30 July.
Pastor Devdan Tribhuvan of Bhandup said churches already maintained information about their regular worshippers but had now decided to obtain written declarations from those attending prayers.
Tribhuvan, president of the Christian Development Association, alleged that prayer services had repeatedly been disrupted over the past two years by people demanding explanations about the proceedings.
He rejected accusations of organised conversion, pointing out that people from different religions study and work at Christian-run institutions without being required to change their faith.
Bombay Catholic Sabha spokesperson Dolphy D’Souza said the community was distressed by the circumstances arising after the Freedom of Religion Act came into effect.
He alleged that prayer services had been disturbed following false accusations of forced conversion, causing fear among worshippers.
D’Souza said churches remained open to people seeking prayer, meditation or peace of mind, regardless of their faith. The declaration forms, he added, were intended to protect worshippers and church authorities from allegations and potential violence.
Christian community representatives have urged the police to apply the law equally and provide security during prayer services. They said the declarations would demonstrate that attendees had entered churches of their own free will.
The law provides for action against religious conversions allegedly carried out through force, fraud, inducement or marriage. A person intending to adopt another religion must inform the district magistrate at least 60 days in advance.
Failure to comply with the prescribed procedure can attract imprisonment of up to seven years.
The self-declarations being collected by churches are intended to confirm voluntary attendance at prayer services rather than record a change of religion.
With PTI inputs