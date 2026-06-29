Curbing the church, hitting the people

The church has strongly protested the latest FCRA tweaks, seeing them as a backdoor attempt to seize control of properties built over decades with foreign donations.

These changes, notified recently in June 2026 and building on earlier amendments, require NGOs to specify exact activities, geographical areas, disclose social media accounts, websites, and publications, while barring political content.

More critically, provisions around license non-renewal or cancellation let authorities take over assets funded by foreign contributions, manage or sell them, often without easy judicial recourse. Church leaders call this legalised loot.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India has raised grave concerns, labelling the moves dangerous and unconstitutional.

They’ve called for a national day of prayer today, 28 June, urging Catholics to pray for the church’s continued service to the poor.

Other leaders say it’s a stealthy way to grab schools, hospitals, orphanages, and church buildings that serve millions, especially Dalits, tribals, and marginalised communities.

From the FCRA data and patterns, over 20,000 licenses have been canceled or not renewed since around 2014, with a heavy impact on Christian-linked organisations.

Groups like Compassion International lost registration years ago, cutting support to over a hundred and forty-seven thousand children and hundreds of churches.

World Vision, Evangelical Fellowship of India, and others have faced similar crackdowns.

The new rules tighten this further by limiting what foreign money can fund — explicitly barring proselytization or conversion activities, while allowing religious education, cultural preservation, and charity. Critics say the definitions are vague, leaving room for selective enforcement.

Churches argue these rules bypass proper scrutiny. Instead of transparent debate or judicial oversight, executive discretion grows.

Properties bought or built with overseas funds could vest with the government upon any lapse, even technical ones.

This hits hard because many Christian institutions rely on foreign partners for funding education, healthcare, and social work where government reach is limited.

The church runs tens thousands of schools and hospitals, often in remote or poor areas, serving people regardless of faith, and losing these assets wouldn’t just affect Christians — it would disrupt services for entire communities.

The harsh impacts are already visible in places where licenses were suspended.

In one Hyderabad school case, fees were introduced after funding dried up, causing over a hundred students from poor families to drop out.

Staff layoffs in large charities have halted programs across multiple states.

If scaled up through these new rules, the fallout could be massive: closures of orphanages, reduced medical camps, shuttered hostels for tribal students, and struggling rural development projects.

Administrative costs are already capped at twenty percent, squeezing operations. Adding mandatory disclosures and activity restrictions raises compliance burdens, especially for smaller faith-based groups without big legal teams.

Leaders worry this creates fear and self-censorshi — NGOs might avoid any advocacy touching social justice or minority rights, fearing it gets labeled political.

The expansion of who counts as a “key functionary” and demands for online transparency add layers of surveillance.