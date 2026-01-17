Maharashtra civic polls: Congress strengthens foothold amid coalition dynamics
With mayors in five key cities and 350 councillors statewide, Congress asserts its growing influence in local governance
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal claimed late on Friday, 16 January that the party is poised to appoint mayors in five municipal corporations and secure approximately 350 councillor seats across the state. He also stated that Congress would share power in at least 10 of the 29 municipal corporations to which elections were held on 15 January, with counting still underway.
The five corporations where Congress expects mayoral positions include Latur, Chandrapur, Bhiwandi (Thane district), Parbhani, and Kolhapur. These victories are notable as Maharashtra’s political landscape becomes increasingly shaped by coalition politics, with parties forging strategic alliances to challenge the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.
Sapkal highlighted that Congress contested most elections independently, focusing on ideological and organisational strengthening, while entering coalitions in areas where alliances offered better prospects. In line with this approach, Congress fought the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), securing 24 seats amid fierce competition.
Admitting less-than-satisfactory performances in regions like Buldhana, Sapkal nevertheless emphasised the Congress’ role as the state’s main opposition force. “Congress is the second largest party in Maharashtra today,” he claimed, reflecting its steady comeback in local governance.
However, the municipal elections also exposed challenges inherent in coalition politics, as the BJP, in alliance with the Shiv Sena (Shinde), regained control over the lucrative BMC, ending three decades of dominance by Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction. The BJP-led alliance secured a substantial number of seats — the BJP won 1,425 out of 2,869 seats across 29 corporations — highlighting its enduring influence despite growing Opposition unity.
In the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, with Shiv Sena (Shinde) getting 29. The Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious in 65 seats and ally Maharashtra Navnirman Samiti bagged six seats.
Sapkal alleged widespread electoral irregularities, accusing the BJP-led alliance of leveraging money power and rigging, especially in Mumbai. He pointed to issues such as ward delimitation and problems with Electronic Voting Machines. “The Election Commission should act impartially and not at the behest of the BJP,” he asserted.
The evolving political landscape suggests that Maharashtra’s local governance will be defined by a delicate balance of power among multiple parties. Congress’s growing presence, both as an independent force and coalition partner, could play a pivotal role in shaping policy and administration across the state.
Sapkal concluded by reaffirming the party’s commitment to democratic struggle: “This is a time of struggle. We are not disheartened by defeat and are fully prepared for the next battle.”
With agency inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines