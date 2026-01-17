Maharashtra civic polls: Congress strengthens foothold amid coalition dynamics

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal claimed late on Friday, 16 January that the party is poised to appoint mayors in five municipal corporations and secure approximately 350 councillor seats across the state. He also stated that Congress would share power in at least 10 of the 29 municipal corporations to which elections were held on 15 January, with counting still underway.

The five corporations where Congress expects mayoral positions include Latur, Chandrapur, Bhiwandi (Thane district), Parbhani, and Kolhapur. These victories are notable as Maharashtra’s political landscape becomes increasingly shaped by coalition politics, with parties forging strategic alliances to challenge the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Sapkal highlighted that Congress contested most elections independently, focusing on ideological and organisational strengthening, while entering coalitions in areas where alliances offered better prospects. In line with this approach, Congress fought the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), securing 24 seats amid fierce competition.

Admitting less-than-satisfactory performances in regions like Buldhana, Sapkal nevertheless emphasised the Congress’ role as the state’s main opposition force. “Congress is the second largest party in Maharashtra today,” he claimed, reflecting its steady comeback in local governance.