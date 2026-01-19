Maharashtra civic polls: Of multiple corporators and confused voters

Maharashtra’s municipal corporation elections on 15 January marked a return to democratic city governance after a gap of more than three years of administrative rule. The elections, however, exposed a troubling disconnect between those who conducted the election and those who voted.

In particular, the introduction of a multi-member ward system — requiring voters to cast three or four votes per booth in 28 municipal corporations, excluding Mumbai — transformed a familiar civic exercise into a confusing process.

Nowhere were these shortcomings more evident than in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), where I cast my vote and witnessed, at close quarters, how procedural complexity can undermine democratic participation.

The State Election Commission (SEC) justified the multi-member ward system as a means of enhancing representation in densely populated urban areas. Electing three or four corporators in the same ward is an experiment that was neither discussed nor debated. The pros and cons of this radical departure are unclear. There is no clarity on which of these corporators will be accountable for what; or is it another exercise to fit in as many party faithful as possible and include them in the ‘system’?

In theory, electing multiple corporators per ward could reflect demographic diversity and reduce artificial fragmentation. In practice, however, the abrupt departure from the traditional one-ward-one-corporator model placed a heavy cognitive burden on voters — particularly elderly and first-time electors — without adequate preparation or public education.

Across Maharashtra, voters struggled to navigate sequential voting on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Many likened the process to pressing buttons blindly, unsure whether all required votes had been cast or whether a misstep would invalidate the ballot.