Maharashtra: Congress MP Vasant Chavan passes away at 69

Congress MP from Maharashtra's Nanded constituency, Vasant Chavan, passed away on Monday, 26 August, at a private hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Chavan (69) breathed his last at the hospital at around 4 am, the sources said. He had been undergoing treatment for renal issues since the last week.

Notably, Chavan became a member of the Lok Sabha for the first time in his political career in 2024 by defeating BJP strongman and MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar from the Nanded constituency in Marathwada region.

The Congress veteran won the electoral contest despite his ill health and big desertions, including that of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls.