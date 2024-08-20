Mallikarjun Kharge says BJP is 'poison', no need to taste it

Speaking at an event in Mumbai organised to mark the 80th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, 20 August, contrasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's minority government — which cannot function without the support of its allies, the JD(U) (Janata Dal–United) and the TDP (Telugu Desam Party), he said.

Congratulating his allies of the INDIA bloc, which has won 234 Lok Sabha seats, he described Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party as "poison" and maintained there was no need to taste it — in possibly a derisive nod at former allies (such as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar) and members of the pre-split NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Shiv Sena who moved to ally with the BJP.

Kharge emphasised that the INDIA bloc has given a befitting reply to the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls, restricting its seat tally to 240, well below the majority mark of 272 and significantly less than the BJP's 303 tally of 2019.

The Congress chief asserted the BJP's political plans have been hit due to the growing number of parties joining the opposition bloc.

N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, are certainly providing crucial support to the BJP-led NDA government.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had his own anecdote about the Rajiv Gandhi regime to serve as contrast to the Modi dispensation.