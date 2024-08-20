Vignettes of working with Rajiv Gandhi: How C-DAC was set up in 1988

We had been negotiating with the Reagan administration for a Cray supercomputer, which we needed for weather forecasting, agriculture development and, more generally, for number-crunching. We had been told that our request was being looked at favourably, and we had every expectation that the deal would go through.

I happened to be with Rajiv Gandhi one day when a call came in from Washington. When Rajiv got off the line, he looked concerned. It was Reagan, who had told him that the approval for the Cray purchase was being denied; the Americans were afraid that we would use the technology to develop a nuclear weapon on our own.

‘I don’t think that’s a problem,’ I told Rajiv. ‘We can build our own supercomputer.’

‘What do you mean? How much would something like that cost?’

‘We have the ability to do it ourselves. Off the cuff,’ I said, ‘I’d estimate a cost of about 30 million dollars—about as much as what we’d be paying for the Cray. I think we could get it done in three years at the most.’

When Rajiv agreed, we took the project up with the Scientific Advisory Council and established the Centre for the Development of Advanced Computing, or C-DAC, in 1988. As with C-DOT, we made it a point to hire young engineers. We worked on parallel processing, and ultimately developed India’s first supercomputer, the PARAM. By 1990, we had produced a prototype, which we demonstrated at that year’s Zurich Supercomputer Show. Our machine was placed second after the United States. Vijay Bhatkar, a leading computer scientist, was our original CEO, and I served for a while as the chairman of the C-DAC board. Today, the centre has over a thousand engineers and is a leader in several fields of supercomputing.

***