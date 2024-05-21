Rajiv Gandhi: Architect of India's leap into the 21st century

Rajiv Gandhi (20 August 1944–21 May 1991), India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40, led the nation during a turbulent yet transformative era that set the stage for its emergence as a global power in the 21st century.

His tenure, though tragically cut short, was marked by visionary reforms that fundamentally altered India's socio-economic landscape.

As we reflect on his contributions, it becomes evident that Rajiv Gandhi's legacy is a testament to his foresight and commitment to a modern, progressive India.

One of Rajiv Gandhi's most significant contributions was his relentless push towards computerisation and technological advancement.

At a time when India's economic policies were still heavily influenced by socialist ideals and principles, his advocacy for technology was nothing short of revolutionary. Rajiv Gandhi recognised the potential of information technology to transform the economy and create new opportunities for millions of Indians. His initiatives led to the establishment of the National Informatics Centre and the introduction of computers in government offices, which laid the groundwork for India's thriving IT industry.

Today, India stands as a global IT hub, with cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad housing some of the world's leading tech companies. This transformation can be traced back to Rajiv Gandhi's pioneering efforts.

His policies not only modernised India's technological landscape, but also empowered a generation of tech-savvy professionals who have propelled the nation to the forefront of the digital age and have become global leaders in the digital industry and businesses.