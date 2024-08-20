Rajiv Gandhi would have been 80 years old today

He became prime minister at the age of 40 and lived for barely seven more years. Had he lived longer and he was certain to win the 1991 election, he would have been an even more successful prime minister than he was in his first term, is the consensus. That was not to be as he was assassinated 33 years ago—making memory of his tenure hazy for most Indians born in the 1980s.

People in New Delhi as they go past the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, the Siri Fort Auditorium and the Asian Games village do not realise that they were all built in 1981-82 even before he became the prime minister. Indeed, Rajiv Gandhi became a Member of Parliament in August, 1981 but played a key role in the construction of these structures. Colour television also came to India during the Asian Games and TV spread rapidly during Rajiv Gandhi’s term as PM.

It was during his tenure that Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) was set up in 1986, railway reservation was computerised and the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18. He was also instrumental in pushing through the Anti-defection Act in 1985, sought to ban commissions in arms deals and initiated the 73rd amendment of the Constitution, passed in 1992 after his assassination by the Narasimha Rao government. He also restored peace in Punjab, Assam and Mizoram and signed historic accords which have stood the test of time.

His tenure was marked by three major controversies over the Bofors arms deal, the law that overturned the Supreme Court’s Shah Bano judgment and opening the lock on the makeshift Ram idol at Ayodhya for worship. Most people who worked with him believe that given a second chance, he would have made a course correction.