Rajiv Gandhi would have been 80 years old today
Rajiv Gandhi was PM for just one five-year term but he initiated reforms that changed India. 650 Navodaya schools, one in each district, was just one. In 1988, India’s GDP surpassed China’s
He became prime minister at the age of 40 and lived for barely seven more years. Had he lived longer and he was certain to win the 1991 election, he would have been an even more successful prime minister than he was in his first term, is the consensus. That was not to be as he was assassinated 33 years ago—making memory of his tenure hazy for most Indians born in the 1980s.
People in New Delhi as they go past the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, the Siri Fort Auditorium and the Asian Games village do not realise that they were all built in 1981-82 even before he became the prime minister. Indeed, Rajiv Gandhi became a Member of Parliament in August, 1981 but played a key role in the construction of these structures. Colour television also came to India during the Asian Games and TV spread rapidly during Rajiv Gandhi’s term as PM.
It was during his tenure that Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) was set up in 1986, railway reservation was computerised and the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18. He was also instrumental in pushing through the Anti-defection Act in 1985, sought to ban commissions in arms deals and initiated the 73rd amendment of the Constitution, passed in 1992 after his assassination by the Narasimha Rao government. He also restored peace in Punjab, Assam and Mizoram and signed historic accords which have stood the test of time.
His tenure was marked by three major controversies over the Bofors arms deal, the law that overturned the Supreme Court’s Shah Bano judgment and opening the lock on the makeshift Ram idol at Ayodhya for worship. Most people who worked with him believe that given a second chance, he would have made a course correction.
“We were buddies,” said the former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy about former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in an interview to Outlook magazine. He then went on to recall that as the union law minister in the Chandrashekhar government, he had gone through the files related to the Bofors deal and found no involvement of the then Prime Minister. Rajiv Gandhi, leader of the opposition then, had accosted him in the central hall of Parliament, Swamy recalled. “I hear you have been poring through the Bofors papers. What did you find?” Rajiv Gandhi had asked. Swamy said he remembers the reply he gave. “I found that you got the boot and others got the loot”.
Last year on the former PM's 79th birth anniversary, Swamy had turned up at the central hall of parliament to pay tributes along with a motley group of parliamentarians. Posted AITC MP Jawahar Sircar on X: “Honouring late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary— on behalf of Trinamool Congress & Bengal. With Kapil Sibal, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. BJP did not have the decency to send a Minister!”
Indeed, no BJP leader or even the Lok Sabha Speaker had turned up in Parliament. Sircar had earlier posted a photograph of the leaders waiting for the Speaker.
“In Parliament today — waiting for Speaker or Senior BJP Minister to honour Rajiv Gandhi’s portrait on his birth anniversary— but none came!! Defines Modi’s culture or its absence.”
The PM and the Speaker paid their tribute on social media with one-line posts. While Rahul Gandhi, travelling in Ladakh, paid his tributes on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday morning posted:
“Rajiv Gandhi would have been 79 today. His Prime Ministerial tenure, although brief, was very consequential. It was a period of wide-ranging achievements which he never boasted about. Let me recall a few of them.
His personal drive and leadership ensured that:
18-year-olds have the Right to Vote
More than 15 lakh women are elected representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas today
Peace Accords were signed in Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and Tripura
Decisive steps were taken to usher India into the IT era.
Technology missions were launched in rural drinking water, immunisation, literacy, oilseeds, telecom, dairy and wasteland development. Vaccine research and production capabilities were expanded
The New Education Policy anchored in science and progressive values was introduced
Over 650 Navodaya Vidyalayas in each district of the country are a direct outcome of this policy
Pankaj Pachauri, former media advisor to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, posted, “1988 was the only year in the country’s independent history when India’s GDP became larger than China.”
