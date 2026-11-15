Maharashtra: Unpaid bills, broken promises, rising deaths

On 19 October, contractors in Amravati, about 150 km from Nagpur, performed a mock funeral of the Maharashtra government. On 2 November, they returned to the PWD office to perform a symbolic terhvi (the 13th-day ritual). Their grievance: non-payment of work completed two or three years back. The Maharashtra State Contractors Association (MSCA) claims over one lakh contractors are awaiting dues of Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore.

Amravati is the latest in a long list. For over a year, the MSCA and its branches have protested — in Kolhapur, Nagpur and other towns in August 2025; in Mumbai in April this year.

Contractors say they are drowning under loans, machines lie idle, workers remain unpaid and suppliers refuse further credit. Driven by debt, at least nine contractors have reportedly died by suicide in the past 18 months.

The latest protest has been triggered by the suicide of Sunil Wagadre, a 52-year-old contractor from Jarud in Amravati district. His family says he was owed nearly Rs 2.5 crore for work completed in 2023-24. In his suicide note, Sunil reportedly asked his nephew to sell part of his property and repay loans. His wife Varsha told the Indian Express that repeated requests for payment yielded nothing. “Now, I just want the government to return my husband.”

Wagadre’s death is not isolated. In September 2025, Nagpur-based contractor P.V. Verma took his life. His pending dues: Rs 40 crore. In July 2025, Sangli’s Harshal Patil died by suicide. His family said nearly Rs 60 lakh remained unpaid. In August 2026, after Navi Mumbai contractor Gajanan Devkate killed himself, his family alleged officials had demanded a bribe to clear Rs 2.5 crore in outstanding payments.