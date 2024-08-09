Maharashtra: A sweet deal on sugar mills

A sweet deal before the Assembly election with the blessings of Amit Shah, home minister, and, more importantly, minister of ‘cooperation’. That is how the Shinde government’s volte-face on sanctioning more loans for cooperative sugar mills is being seen in the state.

Reversing the earlier decision against new loans, the government has sanctioned Rs 1,898 crore for 13 sugar mills in Maharashtra, five of which are controlled by BJP leaders, and seven by leaders of the NCP (Ajit Pawar). All 13 are controlled by parties in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

While the ‘racket’ is not new — previous governments have also indulged in such skullduggery — this particular decision raised eyebrows because it was so brazen that even the fig leaf was dropped. No sugar mill controlled by politicians in the Opposition figured in the list of beneficiaries.

An alarmed Sharad Pawar, once described as the sugar daddy of the state, rushed to chief minister Eknath Shinde’s official bungalow to remonstrate and seek help for other mills facing financial hardship.

While both leaders posted videos and photographs, the outcome may have been less than happy for the veteran sugar baron. In the video, Shinde appeared cold and correct. While he did walk up to the door to receive Pawar, he turned back without greeting him, indicated a chair for the senior leader, and sat down, getting up only when a bouquet was pressed upon him to hand over to his guest.

The cooperative sugar mills are required to repay the loans in the next eight years at an interest rate of 9.81 per cent. Historically, beneficiaries of such loans default and their loans are either written off or restructured. Some of the beneficiaries shut down and declare bankruptcy. While the state government acts as the guarantor, the loans are disbursed by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) under the ministry of cooperation headed by Amit Shah.