Maharashtra gives taxi, autorickshaw drivers a year to learn Marathi

Autorickshaw and taxi unions on Friday welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to give drivers an additional year to acquire working knowledge of Marathi, saying it had removed the immediate threat to their livelihoods.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the extension after meeting a delegation at the Sahyadri Guest House on Thursday. He said no action would be taken against non-Marathi-speaking drivers during the extended period.

The announcement came a day after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde distributed certificates to around 20,000 autorickshaw and taxi drivers who had completed a Marathi language course in Mumbai.

The BJP-led state government had announced in April that commercial passenger vehicle drivers who did not speak Marathi would be required to learn the basics of the language. It initially set 15 August as the deadline and organised classes to assist them.

Mumbai Taximen’s Association leader Prem Singh said the additional year would provide drivers with sufficient time to develop the required language skills.

He said many taxi drivers were over 60 and could not be expected to learn Marathi within a short period, although several already understood the language.

“Now that they know it is mandatory, they will acquire the required skill within a year. As a union, we will also make arrangements to help drivers learn the language,” Singh said.