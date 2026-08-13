Maha: Marathi proficiency mandatory for cab, autorickshaw drivers from 15 Aug
Drivers could face suspension or revocation of their authorisation for failing to acquire a working knowledge of the language
The Maharashtra government has proposed making a working knowledge of Marathi compulsory for taxi, autorickshaw and app-based cab drivers, with continued non-compliance potentially resulting in the loss of their driving authorisation.
The requirement forms part of the proposed Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which would modify the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. It would cover drivers and permit holders of passenger vehicles fitted with electronic meters.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said there would be no extension of the 15 August deadline given to non-Marathi-speaking taxi and autorickshaw drivers to acquire basic proficiency in the language.
“Marathi is the language of Maharashtra, and drivers providing public transport services here should have basic functional knowledge of the language. We have given them sufficient time to learn Marathi. From August 15, functional Marathi will be mandatory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra,” Sarnaik said.
Under the draft notification, applicants seeking the relevant authorisation would be required to possess a working knowledge of Marathi alongside the existing qualifications.
If a driver is found to lack the required proficiency, the licensing authority would issue a notice giving them one month to learn the language. Failure to meet the requirement within that period could lead to the suspension of the authorisation on their driving licence for up to three months.
Continued non-compliance could result in the authorisation being revoked, although the driver would be given a reasonable opportunity to present their case before such action is taken.
The Marathi-language requirement would also apply when permits are renewed. Permit holders would have to demonstrate the necessary proficiency to the satisfaction of the competent authority.
Sarnaik said practical knowledge of the local language was necessary for drivers to communicate with passengers, understand their requirements and provide safe and convenient journeys.
His office said the amendment would remove ambiguity from the existing rules and establish the importance of functional Marathi for passenger-vehicle drivers more clearly.
A senior Transport Department official said the Law and Judiciary Department had cleared the draft notification. The Home Department will issue the final notification under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Sarnaik also said deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde would present certificates on 17 August to hundreds of autorickshaw drivers who had completed the Marathi-language training course organised by the government.
With PTI inputs