Maharashtra rolls out ‘Practical Marathi’ drive for drivers, eases immediate penalties

The Government of Maharashtra has announced a phased rollout of its Marathi language mandate for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, prioritising training and compliance over immediate penalties.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that while the rule requiring drivers to speak Marathi remains in force, the state will temporarily hold off on cancelling permits for non-compliance. Instead, from 1 May, observed as Maharashtra Day, to 15 August, authorities will conduct a “Special Permit Inspection Drive” across all Regional Transport Office (RTO) centres to assess drivers’ language proficiency.

The initiative, described as a “Practical Marathi” campaign, aims to equip drivers with basic communication skills needed for daily interactions, such as discussing fares, routes and services. “Drivers are not expected to be experts, but they must be able to communicate effectively in Marathi,” Sarnaik said.

As part of the programme, RTO offices will provide dedicated spaces for language learning, along with guidebooks and simplified materials tailored for transport workers. Training sessions will also be organised in collaboration with driver unions, some of which have agreed to host classes at their own premises.