Maharashtra rolls out ‘Practical Marathi’ drive for drivers, eases immediate penalties
State shifts focus to training and compliance ahead of stricter enforcement of language mandate
The Government of Maharashtra has announced a phased rollout of its Marathi language mandate for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, prioritising training and compliance over immediate penalties.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that while the rule requiring drivers to speak Marathi remains in force, the state will temporarily hold off on cancelling permits for non-compliance. Instead, from 1 May, observed as Maharashtra Day, to 15 August, authorities will conduct a “Special Permit Inspection Drive” across all Regional Transport Office (RTO) centres to assess drivers’ language proficiency.
The initiative, described as a “Practical Marathi” campaign, aims to equip drivers with basic communication skills needed for daily interactions, such as discussing fares, routes and services. “Drivers are not expected to be experts, but they must be able to communicate effectively in Marathi,” Sarnaik said.
As part of the programme, RTO offices will provide dedicated spaces for language learning, along with guidebooks and simplified materials tailored for transport workers. Training sessions will also be organised in collaboration with driver unions, some of which have agreed to host classes at their own premises.
The minister said that between 1 and 15 August, committees will survey drivers to identify those who remain unable to communicate in Marathi and direct them towards further training. Following this phase, stricter enforcement measures are expected to be implemented.
The policy is being formalised through amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, making functional Marathi a requirement for licence and permit renewals. The rule will apply to both traditional taxi services and app-based platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.
Sarnaik also warned that officials who issue licences without verifying language proficiency could face disciplinary action.
Following the government’s announcement, driver unions have withdrawn a planned strike scheduled for 4 May. While the state has offered flexibility during the initial phase, officials have reiterated that full compliance will be enforced after the August review.
With IANS inputs