Maha panel to scrutinise current and ex-chiefs in MPSC irregularities probe

A five-member inquiry panel will examine alleged MPSC paper leaks and irregularities, including the tenures of serving and former chairpersons and members

Retired judge Dilip Bhosale will head the committee, with senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe appointed its secretary

Aspirants ended their 10-day protest in Pune after assurances from the government; MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar said he would remain on leave until the inquiry concluded

A Maharashtra government committee investigating alleged paper leaks and irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations will also scrutinise the tenures of current and former chairpersons and members of the recruitment body, officials said.

The five-member panel will be chaired by retired judge Dilip Bhosale. Senior IAS officer and Food and Drug Administration commissioner Tukaram Mundhe was named its secretary on Sunday. IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, former IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P.D. Naik will serve as members.

The announcement came as MPSC aspirants ended their 10-day protest at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune after receiving assurances from the state government on an inquiry and recruitment reforms.

State minister Shivendraraje Bhosale conveyed the panel’s composition to the protesters during a meeting on Sunday. He also assured them that the government would address their other demands.

Following the development, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar announced that he had proceeded on leave until the inquiry was completed.

The aspirants’ demands included withdrawing cases against some representatives of the agitation, recruiting for 70,000 posts over three years and increasing vacancies in the Group C examination scheduled for January. They also sought background checks on candidates for the posts of MPSC chairman and secretary before their appointment.