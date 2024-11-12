Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi upbraids BJP for soybean, cotton farmers’ woes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 12 November, claimed Maharashtra's soyabean and cotton farmers are frustrated due to the BJP government's "anti-farmer" policies, and assured them the INDIA bloc would resolve their issues once it formed an MVA government in the state.

Gandhi said soybean prices were up to Rs 10,000 in 2021, but now farmers are forced to sell it at lower than the minimum support price (MSP). The MSP of soyabean is Rs 4,892, but farmers have to sell it at around Rs 4,200 or even less, he said.

'Soyabean farmers are very upset as they are not getting the right price despite good yield,' he said in a post on X.

'Soyabean and cotton farmers of Maharashtra are frustrated and disappointed due to the anti-farmer policies of the BJP,' he said. 'As soon as we form the government, we [the Maha Vikas Aghadi] will find a way to pay the right price to them.'