Maharashtra: Rescue teams leave landslide spot in Raigad, local cops to guard site

Teams of the NDRF and other agencies have left the landslide spot at Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district after calling off the search and rescue operation and local police are now guarding the site, officials said on Monday.

During the four-day search and rescue operation involving 1,100 people including NDRF personnel following the landslide on Wednesday, 27 bodies were recovered while 57 people are untraceable, state minister Uday Samant said on Sunday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) called of its search and rescue operation on Sunday, he said.