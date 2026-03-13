Maharashtra sets up control rooms to monitor LPG supply amid West Asia crisis
District-level committees will be formed under the supervision of district collectors and submit daily reports
The Maharashtra government has established control rooms and district-level committees to ensure the uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid concerns arising from the ongoing tensions in West Asia.
In an official statement issued on Thursday, the state government said there was no shortage of domestic LPG for consumers and appealed to residents not to panic.
According to the release, Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, has instructed officials to ensure smooth distribution and closely monitoring of LPG supplies across the state.
To strengthen coordination and prevent disruptions, district-level committees will be formed under the supervision of district collectors. These panels will include the superintendent of police, the district supply officer and representatives of government-run oil companies.
The committees will oversee the LPG supply chain, maintain law and order where required, and submit daily status reports to the authorities.
In the Mumbai–Thane** rationing region, a separate committee will operate under the Controller of Rationing. The body will include officials such as the deputy commissioner of police and the deputy controller of rationing.
The government said priority supply of LPG cylinders would be ensured for essential services, including hospitals, government hostels, school and college mess facilities, the mid-day meal programme and ashram schools.
Authorities have also been asked to explore alternative fuel options such as coal or kerosene if required, while ensuring compliance with guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.
To prevent misinformation, officials have been directed to share daily updates on fuel availability through radio, FM channels, television and print media. The government warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading false or misleading information about gas supplies on social media.
Oil companies have also been asked to address technical problems related to LPG booking applications and missed-call services used by consumers.
Control rooms will operate at the state, divisional, district and taluka levels, and a WhatsApp-based grievance redressal facility will also be introduced.
Officials said the state’s average daily LPG demand is around 9,000 metric tonnes, while refinery production has been increased to about 11,000 metric tonnes per day in recent days to ensure adequate supply.
They added that sufficient stocks of piped natural gas are available for households, and reserves of petrol and diesel remain adequate. Refineries are currently operating at full capacity to meet demand, producing roughly 15,000 kilolitres of petrol and 38,000 kilolitres of diesel daily.
The government reiterated that adequate arrangements have been made to meet fuel requirements and urged citizens not to panic.
With PTI inputs
