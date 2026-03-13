Maharashtra sets up control rooms to monitor LPG supply amid West Asia crisis

The Maharashtra government has established control rooms and district-level committees to ensure the uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid concerns arising from the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the state government said there was no shortage of domestic LPG for consumers and appealed to residents not to panic.

According to the release, Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, has instructed officials to ensure smooth distribution and closely monitoring of LPG supplies across the state.

To strengthen coordination and prevent disruptions, district-level committees will be formed under the supervision of district collectors. These panels will include the superintendent of police, the district supply officer and representatives of government-run oil companies.

The committees will oversee the LPG supply chain, maintain law and order where required, and submit daily status reports to the authorities.

In the Mumbai–Thane** rationing region, a separate committee will operate under the Controller of Rationing. The body will include officials such as the deputy commissioner of police and the deputy controller of rationing.

The government said priority supply of LPG cylinders would be ensured for essential services, including hospitals, government hostels, school and college mess facilities, the mid-day meal programme and ashram schools.