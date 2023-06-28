Maharashtra: The Muslims who will not offer ‘qurbani’ on Eid al-Adha this year

Warkaris, or pilgrims, who walk to the Vithal-Rukmani temple at Pandharpur in the Solapur district of Maharashtra have always been a fertile hunting ground for politicians of all hues, including the atheist Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.

Lakhs of the pilgrims begin walking from all parts of the state two months ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi (usually falling in July) in the biggest ever rural gathering of worshippers at any temple in the state, beating even those who undertake the walk to the Saibaba temple at Shirdi, again in the weeks before Guru Purnima, which also falls in July. However, walkers to Shirdi come from all over the country and are mostly urban dwellers, so they have a scattered demographic profile.

The warkaris have organised ‘Dindi’ marches annually, with palkis (palanquins) wherein they carry the padukas (traditional shoes) of the popular saints like Dyaneshwar and Tukaram to mark the journey of these saints to this temple centuries ago – the tradition is said to be at least a seven centuries old.

The palki tradition is so significant to the warkaris that during the Covid lockdown, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had flown the padukas to Pandharpur by helicopter so as not to break the tradition. During the British era, the palanquins were drawn by horses, now they are simply carried on their shoulders by pilgrims, men as well as women.