Rules to celebrate Eid al-Adha in UP, per Yogi Adityanath

In the wake of the Kanwar Yatra (Hindu festival), the Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Tuesday, 27 June, directed local officers through a video conferencing to maintain law and order in the state and prohibit the sale of meat.

For the ‘Kanwar Yatra’, Yogi Adityanath remarked that all necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is celebrated with peace and harmony.

The directive also includes prohibiting the sale of meat because the festival is considered sacred among the Hindus.