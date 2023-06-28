Rules to celebrate Eid al-Adha in UP, per Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has issued restrictions and recommendations around the Bakri Eid celebrations tomorrow, June 29
In the wake of the Kanwar Yatra (Hindu festival), the Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Tuesday, 27 June, directed local officers through a video conferencing to maintain law and order in the state and prohibit the sale of meat.
For the ‘Kanwar Yatra’, Yogi Adityanath remarked that all necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is celebrated with peace and harmony.
The directive also includes prohibiting the sale of meat because the festival is considered sacred among the Hindus.
He told the officers, “On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, animal sacrifice should be made only at designated places. Special arrangements should be made to ensure cleanliness. Also, the sacrifice of banned animals must not be allowed. Police should deal strictly with the mischievous elements."
He ordered his officials to make sure that the prohibited animal should not be sacrificed anywhere. He added that an "action plan for the systematic disposal of waste after sacrifice" shall be given due importance.
At the meeting, the chief minister also noted that during Ramzan, traffic was not affected due to religious activities.
"This effort has been appreciated across the country. This time, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and Muharram, we will have to implement the same system. A dialogue should be made with the respective religious leaders/intellectuals in this regard by the local administration," he said.
Adityanath added, "Give permission to the organisers of the event. But ensure that everyone follows the rules and regulations." Besides, two drones would be deployed for aerial vigilance in the Old City area (Bareilli).
Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central and Lucknow police spokesperson said as many as six DCPs, 10 additional DCPs, 21 ACPs, 52 inspectors in-charge of police stations, 101 additional inspectors, 922 sub-inspectors, 48 women sub-inspectors, 894 head constables, 3,375 constables and 965 home guards have been deployed to ensure law and order in the state capital.
Adityanath directed that senior officers posted at police stations, circle, district, range, zone, and division levels should communicate with religious leaders of their respective areas and other eminent people of society.
He added, "Issue a positive message for the people. Have a meeting of the peace committee. Take the cooperation of the media, so that an atmosphere of peace and harmony prevails."
Inputs from PTI and IANS
