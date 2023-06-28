Authorities again disallow Eid prayers at Eidgah; Anjuman Auqaf condemns decision

Eid al-Adha prayers have again been disallowed this year at the historic Eidgah in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Earlier, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid announced that Eid prayers would be held at the Eidgah at 9 am. However, local news reports confirm the authorities have disallowed it again — for what is the fourth consecutive year since 2019.

“Barring prayers at the Eidgah is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The decision has hurt the sentiments of Muslims of the Valley,” the Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.

There have been no Eid prayers at the Eidgah since 5 August 2019, when Jammu & Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy as a state and made an Union territory.