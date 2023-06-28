Authorities again disallow Eid prayers at Eidgah; Anjuman Auqaf condemns decision
Earlier, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid had announced that Eid al-Adha prayers would be held at the Eidgah in Srinagar at 9 am
Eid al-Adha prayers have again been disallowed this year at the historic Eidgah in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
Earlier, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid announced that Eid prayers would be held at the Eidgah at 9 am. However, local news reports confirm the authorities have disallowed it again — for what is the fourth consecutive year since 2019.
“Barring prayers at the Eidgah is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The decision has hurt the sentiments of Muslims of the Valley,” the Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.
There have been no Eid prayers at the Eidgah since 5 August 2019, when Jammu & Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy as a state and made an Union territory.
Till the abrogation of Article 370, thousands of people participated in prayers at the Eidgah, Kashmir’s biggest mosque, as it hosted some of the largest congregations in India on the occasion of Eid.
The Anjuman also denounced the continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers the sermon at the Eidgah before Eid prayers.
“Despite appeals by various religious, political, social organisations and the civil society regarding his release, he is being continuously detained, which is extremely sad and disturbing,” it added.