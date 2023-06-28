Yogi Adityanath directs 'meat-free' protection of Hindu beliefs for Kanwar Yatra

The statement notes that the Kanwar Yatra starts on 4 July, in the month of Shravan per the Saka calendar, and will continue for two months. Eid al-Adha, the second-most important Islamic festival and one involving animal sacrifice (hence the popular moniker Bakri Eid), will be celebrated on June 29, just ahead of the Kanwar Yatra — and is over before the yatra begins. However, the chief minister still felt the need to add, “This time is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. So, we have to be constantly alert and careful."

The chief minister also noted that this year, due to adhimas (an additional month), the 'month' of Shravan is of two months' duration, which also features the festivals of Shravani Shivratri, Nag Panchami and Rakshabandhan.

Adityanath said that as it is essential to respect the beliefs of (Hindu) devotees, the open sale of meat would be prohibited along the Kanwar Yatra route.