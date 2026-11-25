Marathwada reservoir levels fall sharply

Maharashtra’s dams hold 61.88 per cent of capacity, down from 90.26 per cent at the same time last year, according to the Water Resources Department. Marathwada has the lowest storage among the regions listed, at 33.79 per cent, compared with 90.16 per cent a year ago.

In Dharashiv, only the Lower Terna dam still holds water, at 14 per cent of capacity. In Beed, only the Majalgaon and Dhanegaon dams have water left, with storage between 14 per cent and 16 per cent. Tankers are being brought in from neighbouring districts to supply areas where local sources have dried up, IANS reported, citing sources.

Storage stands at 79 per cent in Konkan, 72.44 per cent in Pune division, 71.30 per cent in Nashik division, 54.93 per cent in Nagpur division and 50.53 per cent in Amravati division.

Cabinet to review drought relief

Maharashtra has declared drought in 310 talukas and ordered surveys in 13 more following calls to extend the declaration. Relief measures are already under way in the affected talukas, and the state cabinet is due to review the response on Wednesday.

Citing erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells and falling groundwater and reservoir levels, the Planning Department has issued a government resolution directing districts to prioritise drinking water under the 2026–27 District Annual Plan. The order also calls for a temporary pause on non-essential new construction that uses large amounts of water in scarcity-hit areas.

District planning committees have been told to focus on work that can get water to residents and livestock during the shortage. That includes completing pipelines, pumps and storage tanks, repairing leaks, connecting supply networks to available sources and finishing schemes that need only modest additional funding.

Eligible projects also include water and sewage treatment plants, solar projects and municipal solid waste works due for completion by 31 March 2027, along with essential measures for livestock, public health and livelihoods.

With agency inputs