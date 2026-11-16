Maha widens drought response across 304 talukas, prioritises water and fodder

Collectors can sanction drought- and water scarcity-related projects costing up to Rs 25 lakh each in rural and urban areas under the MLA Local Area Development programme. MPs have been asked to recommend priority projects under their local area development programme.

Conservation works in the 304 talukas facing Trigger-1 and Trigger-2 conditions include deepening and widening streams, developing farm ponds, building recharge shafts, installing check-dam gates and creating rainwater harvesting structures. These works are being undertaken through non-governmental organisations and the VB G RAM G scheme.

A high-powered state committee chaired by the chief minister will monitor soil and water conservation projects.

To strengthen fodder supplies, the government is expanding cultivation on agricultural land, suitable forest land and reservoir submergence areas. Committees headed by Collectors will identify land with irrigation facilities for short-duration fodder crops that allow multiple harvests.

The government has fixed a base price of Rs 12 per kg for fodder and a ceiling of Rs 8 per kg for silage, excluding transport costs. The Forest Department has suspended routine grass auctions until further orders to preserve supplies for livestock and wildlife.

District Executive Drought Management Committees will determine whether fodder camps are required, with provision for one camp per revenue circle depending on livestock numbers and water availability.

Corporate social responsibility funds will support fodder depots, water supply, sanitation, CCTV systems and balers. The government has prohibited transporting fodder outside Maharashtra and diverting it for uses such as biofuel production, power generation and industrial packaging.

Drinking water measures include deepening wells, desilting, acquiring private borewells, introducing temporary supplementary piped supplies and constructing recharge shafts near water sources.

Schools and anganwadis must have clean drinking water, working handwashing facilities and regular biological testing of water samples. Tankers or temporary pipeline extensions will be used where construction remains incomplete.

Local bodies can secure the restoration of disconnected electricity supplies to water schemes by paying one month’s security deposit and reconnection charges. New electricity connections for water supply will also be permitted on payment of standard connection charges despite outstanding dues.

Taluka-level Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cells and coordination committees are also being established to help manage public health services in drought-affected areas.

With IANS inputs