Gandhi Sangrahalaya appeals to culture ministry to save the surviving façade of Bankipore General Hospital

Historic wards, staircase lobby and connecting bridge have already been demolished under PMCH redevelopment

Hospital building is linked to Gandhi's 1947 visit when he stayed through Manu Gandhi's appendicitis surgery

The famed Gandhi Sanghralaya in Patna has urged the Union culture ministry to intervene urgently to save the surviving façade of the old Bankipore General Hospital building on the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) campus, warning that the heritage structure associated with Mahatma Gandhi faces imminent demolition.

The appeal, dated 19 November, was sent by 87-year-old Razi Ahmad, a noted Gandhian and long-serving secretary of the museum established in 1967. It comes during World Heritage Week, observed from 19 to 25 November in India and across the world.

The Sanghralaya's appeal adds to mounting calls by heritage conservation body INTACH, the alumni association of the century-old PMCH, Gandhians, scholars and heritage enthusiasts to spare the structure.

The old Bankipore General Hospital building, nearly 120 years old, has a history closely associated with Gandhi's visits to Patna. In a letter to the culture ministry, Ahmad expressed concern that the building was being threatened in the name of urban development.

'With heavy hearts, we inform you that the historic building of the Bankipore General Hospital (of the PMCH), nearly 120 years old, which has a glorious past history in itself of the undivided Bihar associated with Mahatma Gandhi in Patna, is facing a threat of demolition, in the name of development of Patna,' the letter said.

The hospital's historic medicine wards — Hathwa Ward and Guzri Ward, located in its north and south wings and until recently flanking the main façade — have already been demolished over the past two months as part of the PMCH redevelopment project.

The old staircase lobby between the two heritage wings, which housed a defunct British-era lift, was also razed recently, along with the bridge connecting the wings to the main frontage. The surviving façade is now under threat.