Mahayuti allies free to go solo in elections to local bodies: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the Mahayuti constituents, including the NCP led by him, are free to contest local bodies elections independently.

Addressing Nationalist Congress Party workers in Pimpri Chinchwad city on Sunday, 21 July, he argued that independent contests would help strengthen the cadres.

"Even though we are allies in Lok Sabha and state assembly, Mahayuti members are free to contest local bodies polls independently," he said.

The schedule for elections to local bodies, which include municipal councils, nagar panchayats and zilla parishads, is not yet announced.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance includes Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's assertion on going solo in the local bodies elections came days after a Marathi weekly linked to the RSS blamed Ajit Pawar-led NCP's alliance with BJP for adverse public sentiments against the saffron party, leading to the BJP's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The report said BJP members and other individuals expressed disapproval of the party's decision to join forces with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which became an ally in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar denied stopping his estranged uncle and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar from speaking at a Pune District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) meeting held on Saturday, 20 July.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule had claimed that Ajit Pawar had objected to her father asking questions about the disbursal of development funds at the meeting.