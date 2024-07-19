NCP(SP) releases book on "black deeds" of Mahayuti govt in Maharashtra

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Friday, 19 July sounded the bugle for assembly polls in Maharashtra with the release of a book on ‘Kale Karname’ (black deeds) of the ruling Mahayuti government.

Releasing the book, the party’s state president Jayant Patil called it a “trouble engine, not triple engine” sarkar.

The ruling alliance in the state comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Instead of the Ladki Bahin scheme, which promises a monthly dole of Rs 1,500 to underprivileged women, Patil said a ‘Ladki Khurchi Yojana’ should be launched to “meet the demands of all those aspiring to be the CM”.

In its book on the ‘black deeds’ of the Mahayuti government, the NCP (SP) highlighted 10 “failures” of the ruling coalition while launching a scathing attack on “misgovernance” and “corruption” in the state.

Patil released the book alongside Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, the party’s manifesto committee chairperson and former Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan, and Sunil Gavhane, their student wing president, at the party’s office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.