Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP: Balasaheb Thorat

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance should discuss whom it would choose as the leader of the opposition (LoP) after the Maharashtra assembly elections, quipped Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday, 29 September.

Talking to reporters, Throat expressed confidence that the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), will win over 180 seats.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.

“Once we get a solid majority, we will unanimously decide on the CM candidate,” Thorat said, adding that Mahayuti parties — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — should start finalising who will be the LoP (leader of the opposition in the assembly).

Though the 'One Nation, One Election’ concept looks good on paper, it’s not feasible, he said.

“Otherwise, the government would have held Maharashtra polls with Haryana elections and not taken another month to campaign with taxpayers’ money,” said the senior Congress leader.