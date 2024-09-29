Is ONOE just a grand distraction?

"Some party hack decreed that the people had lost the government’s confidence and could only regain it with redoubled effort. If that is the case, would it not be simpler, if the government simply dissolved the people and elected another?”

Recalling these lines from Bertolt Brecht, Yogendra Yadav this week described the Union cabinet’s approval of ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) as a stamp on the ruling elite’s fantasy to “save the republic from the public”. The academic turned political activist refuses to call it a ‘middle-class fantasy’ because the wish to avoid a messy democracy is perhaps nursed by a small fraction of Indians — call them the elite 10 per cent.

The fact that consultations by the high-level committee (HLC) headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind were not broad-based enough for such an exercise is demonstrated by the fact that the website created for ONOE consultations was made available only in English and Hindi. Also, the HLC officially received only 21,000 responses by email, 80 per cent of which are said to have favoured the proposal.

The favourable recommendation was a foregone conclusion ever since the HLC was set up in September last year. Its members included Union home minister Amit Shah, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, senior advocate Harish Salve (considered close to the ruling dispensation), former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Lok Sabha secretary-general Subhash Kashyap and two former bureaucrats, N.K. Singh and Sanjay Kothari.

The then leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation to join the panel, saying, “I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions.”

An editorial in the Indian Express observed: ‘The composition of the committee and terms of reference were so skewed that, with due respect to the former president, it was a rubber stamp in the thin garb of a committee discussing electoral reforms in the world’s most populous democracy.’ The absence of chief ministers or opposition parties from the committee smacked of predetermination.