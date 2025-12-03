Indian airlines switch to manual check-in after global Windows outage affects airports
IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express reported delays and advised passengers to arrive early and follow airport announcements for updates
A widespread technical outage linked to Microsoft Windows disrupted check-in systems at several airports across India on Wednesday morning, leading to delays across multiple airlines and forcing airport staff to revert to manual processing, according to industry sources.
A message displayed for passengers at the Varanasi airport confirmed the disruption, stating: “Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/check-in systems at airports are impacted.”
Airlines subsequently initiated manual check-in and boarding procedures as a fallback.
At least four carriers — IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express — were affected by the systems failure. Some flights were delayed, though an exact number was not immediately available.
There were no instant statements from Microsoft or any of the airlines regarding the cause or expected restoration timeline.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a post on X at 7.40 am, said:
“Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule challenges. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”
Airport officials said the impact varied across terminals and carriers, and specific operational details were still being assessed. The outage appears to be part of a global Windows-linked disruption, though its precise nature is yet to be officially confirmed.
This is a developing story, and airlines are advising passengers to arrive early and follow airport announcements for updates on their flights.
With PTI Inputs
