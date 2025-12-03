Indian airlines switch to manual check-in after global Windows outage affects airports

A widespread technical outage linked to Microsoft Windows disrupted check-in systems at several airports across India on Wednesday morning, leading to delays across multiple airlines and forcing airport staff to revert to manual processing, according to industry sources.

A message displayed for passengers at the Varanasi airport confirmed the disruption, stating: “Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/check-in systems at airports are impacted.”

Airlines subsequently initiated manual check-in and boarding procedures as a fallback.

At least four carriers — IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express — were affected by the systems failure. Some flights were delayed, though an exact number was not immediately available.