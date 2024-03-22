Malegaon case: Pragya Thakur appears in court, bailable warrant cancelled

A special court in Mumbai on Friday cancelled the bailable warrant issued against Pragya Singh Thakur after the Bhopal BJP MP appeared before it.

The court had, on 11 March, issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 against Thakur, who is an accused in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts case, for failing to appear before it despite repeated warnings.

Special Judge A.K. Lahoti had at the time directed Thakur to appear before it on 20 March but she failed to do so, claiming she was admitted in a private hospital in Mumbai. The court, on 20 March, stayed execution of the warrant until she was discharged from hospital.

On Friday, Thakur appeared before the special court and filed an application through her lawyer for cancellation of the bailable warrant. The court took note of her medical papers and cancelled the warrant.