Mamata Banerjee discharged after treatment for head injury

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening, 14 March suffered an injury on her forehead and had to be admitted to hospital for a few hours, the Trinamool Congress said.

Director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, said the chief minister was brought to the facility with a "history of fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind".

After undergoing stitches and medical tests at the hospital, the TMC supremo was deemed stable and discharged, subsequently returning home.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned from a programme, her family said.

"She fell somewhere inside the home and was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was bleeding from the forehead and stitches were required," her brother Kartik Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

"She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely. Initially, she was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on her forehead, and one on her nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done," he said.

Bandopadhyay said the chief minister was advised to remain at the hospital for observation but she preferred to go home.

"She will continue to be under close watch and treatment. She will again be assessed tomorrow and subsequent treatment will be decided accordingly," he said.

The TMC in the evening posted pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," the party posted on X.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.