“Election gimmick”: Mamata dismisses Centre’s move on ‘non-Muslim minorities’
The Trinamool chief questioned the legitimacy of the decision, noting the lack of parliamentary scrutiny, and asked whether the illegals get a vote too
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on 3 September, launched a sharp critique of the central government over its recent directive issued under the Foreigners Act, which permits members of minority communities from neighbouring countries to remain in India without valid documents.
She described the move as a 'farce' and a 'gimmick' aimed at influencing voters ahead of the upcoming elections.
Speaking during a discussion in the West Bengal legislative assembly on a government resolution condemning the alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants, Banerjee accused the Centre of using divisive tactics for political gain.
“This is nothing but an election gimmick, but it will not work this time,” she asserted.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader questioned the legitimacy of the Centre’s decision, noting the lack of parliamentary scrutiny.
“There has been no discussion in Parliament on this new rule. How can the BJP decide such matters unilaterally? No discussion, debate or parliamentary committees to discuss or deliberate such an important issue?” she asked.
Raising concerns over the potential implications, Banerjee sought clarification on whether undocumented migrants would also receive key rights.
“They (the government) are saying they will allow those who came without documents to stay. So will they be allowed to vote in elections? Will they get Aadhaar and ration cards?” she questioned.
“Will you provide ration, citizenship, and constitutional rights to those who came till 2024? The BJP has to clarify this as the new order doesn't mention anything about these pertinent issues,” Banerjee added.
She claimed similar promises had been made before the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and challenged the BJP to disclose how many people had actually been granted citizenship.
Her full speech was reproduced on X by Trinamool veteran Derek O’Brien:
The Centre’s order — issued under the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 — permits members of six minority communities (Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians) from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to stay in India without valid travel documents, provided they entered on or before 31 December 2024 and had fled religious persecution in their country of origin.
This policy builds on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), which came into force in 2024 and allows similar groups who arrived in India on or before 31 December 2014 to apply for Indian citizenship.
Banerjee criticised what she called the Centre’s “arbitrary and unilateral” decision-making on sensitive matters like citizenship and immigration.
“We will not allow anyone to snatch away citizens' rights. We follow the ideals of Ramakrishna (Paramhansa), Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) and Rabindranath (Tagore). They have shown us the path, and we will not stray even a single step from that,” she said.
Separately, Banerjee also addressed the recent changes in GST rates, claiming credit for the Centre’s decision to reduce taxes on a number of everyday items, including insurance products and household goods.
“I had demanded that insurance be exempted from GST. They were forced to do it,” she stated, referencing her earlier appeals made at GST Council meetings.
Her comments followed union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement that the GST Council had approved a significant restructuring of the tax regime.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines