“Election gimmick”: Mamata dismisses Centre’s move on ‘non-Muslim minorities’

“This is nothing but an election gimmick, but it will not work this time,” she asserted.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader questioned the legitimacy of the Centre’s decision, noting the lack of parliamentary scrutiny.

“There has been no discussion in Parliament on this new rule. How can the BJP decide such matters unilaterally? No discussion, debate or parliamentary committees to discuss or deliberate such an important issue?” she asked.

Raising concerns over the potential implications, Banerjee sought clarification on whether undocumented migrants would also receive key rights.

“They (the government) are saying they will allow those who came without documents to stay. So will they be allowed to vote in elections? Will they get Aadhaar and ration cards?” she questioned.

“Will you provide ration, citizenship, and constitutional rights to those who came till 2024? The BJP has to clarify this as the new order doesn't mention anything about these pertinent issues,” Banerjee added.