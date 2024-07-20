Mamata challenges restraining order on defamatory statement against Guv

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 19 July filed an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging a single bench order restraining her and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Governor CV Ananda Bose.

The single bench of the court had passed the interim order on Tuesday on a defamation suit filed by the governor.

Speaking on a row over the oath-taking of two newly-elected TMC MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments, over which Bose had filed the suit.

Banerjee challenged the single bench order which was applicable till 14 August.