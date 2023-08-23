Mamata convenes all-party meet on Bengal Statehood day on Aug 29

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an- party meeting on August 29 to discuss the celebration of the “Statehood Day for West Bengal,” on the occasion of Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year).

The meeting has been convened at the state secretariat of Nabanna at 4.30 p.m, a member of the state cabinet has confirmed.

However, the Opposition BJP has strongly criticised the proposed all-party meeting and said that this is a deliberate attempt to distort the history of the state.

“The people will ultimately reject those forces that are trying to distort the history of the state. There is absolutely no connection with Bengali

New Years’ Day and the Statehood Day for West Bengal,” said BJP state spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya.