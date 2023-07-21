Man held for trying to enter Mamata's home with arms in a car

Police on Friday arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Sheikh Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Goyal said.

Banerjee was in her home when the incident took place.

"The man was carrying firearms, one kukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others in the car. He wanted to meet the CM. Our officers intercepted him when he was trying to enter Harish Chatterjee Street. Considering the fact that the CM is a Z-category protectee, this is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose," Goyal said.