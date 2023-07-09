Man hit by vehicle in Union minister's carcade succumbs after 11 days in hospital

A 27-year-old man who was hit by a car in the cavalcade of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat succumbed to injuries on Saturday after battling for life for 11 days in a hospital, his family said.

Jagdish Suthar's relatives sat on a dharna at the hospital, refusing to accept the body and demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job the next of the kin of the family.

Vasudev Suthar, who is leading the demonstration, said the death of the young man has left the family devastated.