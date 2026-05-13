Manipur: 3 Kuki church leaders killed in ambush amid escalating hill tensions
Victims were returning from reconciliation meeting; Kuki groups allege involvement of armed Naga outfit
Three church leaders belonging to the Kuki community were killed and several others injured after unidentified armed men attacked their vehicles in Manipur on Wednesday morning, further deepening tensions in the conflict-hit hill districts of the state.
The deceased were identified by Kuki community organisations as Reverend V. Sitlhou, Reverend Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen, all associated with the Thadou Baptist Association.
According to police officials, the attack took place between Kotjim and Kotlen in Kangpokpi district while the group was travelling in two vehicles from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi after attending a meeting of church leaders.
A security official said militant groups were suspected to be behind the ambush, although investigations were still underway.
The killings come amid the continuing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, which has persisted for nearly three years, as well as rising tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga groups in parts of the hill districts since February this year.
Victim was involved in peace efforts
One of those killed, Vumthang Sitlhou, had previously served as General Secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention and was reportedly involved in ongoing reconciliation efforts between Kuki and Naga communities.
According to Thangtinlen Haokip of the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity, Sitlhou had recently helped organise a reconciliation meeting between Kuki and Naga representatives in Kohima amid the growing inter-community tensions.
Reacting to the killings, the Kuki Inpi Manipur described the attack as a “merciless and calculated act of violence” against individuals working towards peace.
“It is profoundly heartbreaking and enraging that a man who dedicated himself to peace and reconciliation should fall victim to such a merciless and calculated act of violence,” the organisation said in a statement.
The group also alleged the involvement of the Zeliangrong United Front in the ambush, although no official confirmation has been issued by security agencies.
The statement termed the attack “a direct assault on the spirit of peace itself” and questioned the timing of the killings when church leaders and civil society organisations had been attempting to encourage dialogue and restore harmony between communities.
CM condemns killings
While the Manipur government had not issued an official statement till Wednesday evening, chief minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the attack.
“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Kuki Church leaders in Manipur. Such barbaric violence against innocent lives is unacceptable and has no place in any civilised society,” Rio said in a statement.
The incident is expected to further complicate peace and reconciliation efforts in Manipur, where ethnic violence since 2023 has already left hundreds dead and displaced thousands across the state’s hill and valley regions.