Manipur: 3 Kuki church leaders killed in ambush amid escalating hill tensions

Three church leaders belonging to the Kuki community were killed and several others injured after unidentified armed men attacked their vehicles in Manipur on Wednesday morning, further deepening tensions in the conflict-hit hill districts of the state.

The deceased were identified by Kuki community organisations as Reverend V. Sitlhou, Reverend Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen, all associated with the Thadou Baptist Association.

According to police officials, the attack took place between Kotjim and Kotlen in Kangpokpi district while the group was travelling in two vehicles from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi after attending a meeting of church leaders.

A security official said militant groups were suspected to be behind the ambush, although investigations were still underway.

The killings come amid the continuing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, which has persisted for nearly three years, as well as rising tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga groups in parts of the hill districts since February this year.

Victim was involved in peace efforts

One of those killed, Vumthang Sitlhou, had previously served as General Secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention and was reportedly involved in ongoing reconciliation efforts between Kuki and Naga communities.

According to Thangtinlen Haokip of the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity, Sitlhou had recently helped organise a reconciliation meeting between Kuki and Naga representatives in Kohima amid the growing inter-community tensions.