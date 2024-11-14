Manipur: AFSPA reimposed in 6 PS areas including Jiribam, MHA cites 'volatile situation'

The Centre on Thursday reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, including the violence-hit Jiribam district, with the Union home ministry asserting that the decision was taken given the "continuous volatile situation" created by ongoing ethnic violence.

The Central government notification on the reimposition of AFSPA came the same day the Manipur Police announced the seizure of a cache of arms and ammunition from Jiribam and Churachandpur districts.

During cordon and search operations in Champanagar, Narayanpur and Thangboipunjre areas of Jiribam district on Wednesday, one two-inch mortar, 36 live barrel cartridges and five empty barrel cartridges were seized, a police statement said.

The police statement also said one .303 rifle, one 9 mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon, two long-range locally made cannon, five AK-47 live rounds, two 9 mm live rounds, four 12-bore cart cases, and 18 .303 rifle modified live rounds were also seized from H. Kotlian village in Churachandpur district.

There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of AFSPA from the Northeast as well as Jammu and Kashmir for its alleged "draconian" provisions. Manipuri activist Irom Chanu Sharmila fought against the law by staging a hunger strike for 16 years before ending it on 9 August 2016.